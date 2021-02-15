UrduPoint.com
Libya's Government Of National Accord Chief Leaves Country For Indefinite Period - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 18 minutes ago Mon 15th February 2021 | 12:12 PM

DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th February, 2021) The head of Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez al-Sarraj, has left the country for an unknown destination for an indefinite period, entrusting his duties to his deputy chair, Ahmed Maiteeq, the Al Arabiya tv channel reported.

According to the TV channel, the written instruction on appointing Maiteeq the head of the council came into force on Sunday to be in effect until Sarraj's return to Libya. The secret disappearance caused a wave of speculation in social networks about whether he will come back to the country, given that Sarraj has never delegated authority to anyone during his previous trips abroad.

Al Arabiya also said that taking note of Sarraj's reportedly poor health condition and the political situation in the country after the election of new members of the Presidency Council, there is a possibility that he decided to step down.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted Libyan political dialogue forum elected a transitional executive authority that will be in charge until a national general election scheduled for December 24. Sarraj was set to head the Presidency Council until the transfer of powers to its new members after a vote on the approval of the new government by parliament on March 21.

