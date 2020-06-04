The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) does not intend to negotiate with the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, GNA head Fayez Sarraj said on Thursday

ANKARA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th June, 2020) The Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) does not intend to negotiate with the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA) Khalifa Haftar, GNA head Fayez Sarraj said on Thursday.

Sarraj arrived in Ankara on a one-day working visit and held talks with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

"Haftar, who commits a war crime, must be deservedly punished. I tell the coupists: this is the beginning of your end. Take your hands off Libya. We will not stop until we finish the enemy. We will not give their leader the opportunity to negotiate, we consider him illegitimate," Sarraj said at a press conference in Ankara.

He thanked Turkey and Erdogan for the support provided to the GNA in the fight against Haftar, and added that he would like Turkish companies to continue to work in Libya.

"We have achieved great success after attacks launched by the mercenaries and those who support them, and we completely liberated Tripoli and the surrounding area. This is our common victory. We will continue the fight until we completely clear the entire territory of the enemy," Sarraj said.

After the ouster and assassination of Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was plunged into a brutal civil war. Today, Libya is now divided between two centers of power � an elected parliament in the country's east, supported by the LNA and the UN-backed GNA in the west.

On January 19, the international conference on Libya took place in the German capital, counting Russia, the United States, the European Union, Turkey, and Egypt among its participants.