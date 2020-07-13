UrduPoint.com
Libya's Government Of National Accord Plans Major Cabinet Reshuffle - Reports

Umer Jamshaid 1 hour ago Mon 13th July 2020 | 10:10 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th July, 2020) Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) is planning a major cabinet reshuffle that will include the appointment of new defense, interior, and foreign ministers, the country's 218TV broadcaster reports on Monday.

A source told the broadcaster that current Interior Minister Fathi Bashagha will become the government's new minister of defense. Ibrahim al-Shaqaf is expected to replace Bashagha as the government's minister of internal affairs, the broadcaster said.

Mohamed Taha Siala, the government's current foreign minister, will also be replaced by the GNA's ambassador to the European Union, Hafez Kaddour, the broadcaster stated.

Further changes are also expected within the ministries of health and transport, the Jordan-based broadcaster reported.

Efforts are ongoing to find a political settlement to the North African country's long-running conflict between the GNA and the Libyan National Army.

On Wednesday, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said that the UN Support Mission in Libya is currently trying to create a demilitarized zone in the North African country.

