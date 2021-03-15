UrduPoint.com
Libya's Government Of National Unity Sworn In Before Country's Parliament - State TV

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Mon 15th March 2021 | 06:40 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2021) Members of Libya's newly-formed Government of National Unity (GNU) are taking an oath before the country's unicameral parliament, the House of Representatives.

A solemn ceremony is being held at the parliament's headquarters in the eastern city of Tobruk and broadcast by Libyan tv channels.

The event is attended by ambassadors of the United Sates, the United Kingdom, France, and Turkey, as well as by EU and UN special envoys to Libya and chiefs of Tunisia's, Morocco's and Algeria's diplomatic missions, according to a statement by parliament spokesman Abdullah Belhaq.

The composition of the GNU, which will replace two rival administrations in the country's east and west, was approved last Wednesday by a majority vote of the legislative authority.

The new transitional government will consist of 26 ministers, two deputy prime ministers and five state ministers who have never occupied posts in Libya's previous governments and will lead the country toward holding national elections on December 24.

