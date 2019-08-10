Libya's Haftar Agrees To UN-backed Eid Truce: Spokesman
Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 10:54 PM
Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces agreed Saturday to a UN-backed truce around the capital Tripoli to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Haftar's spokesman said
Haftar's forces "announce a halt to all military operations.
.. in the suburbs of Tripoli," Ahmad al-Mesmari said at a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.
Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has been fighting since early April to seize Tripoli from the country's unity government.