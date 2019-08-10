Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces agreed Saturday to a UN-backed truce around the capital Tripoli to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Haftar's spokesman said

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces agreed Saturday to a UN-backed truce around the capital Tripoli to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Haftar's spokesman said.

Haftar's forces "announce a halt to all military operations.

.. in the suburbs of Tripoli," Ahmad al-Mesmari said at a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has been fighting since early April to seize Tripoli from the country's unity government.