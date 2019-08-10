UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Haftar Agrees To UN-backed Eid Truce: Spokesman

Muhammad Irfan 55 seconds ago Sat 10th August 2019 | 10:54 PM

Libya's Haftar agrees to UN-backed Eid truce: spokesman

Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces agreed Saturday to a UN-backed truce around the capital Tripoli to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Haftar's spokesman said

Tripoli, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - APP - 10th Aug, 2019 ) :Libyan military strongman Khalifa Haftar's forces agreed Saturday to a UN-backed truce around the capital Tripoli to mark the Islamic festival of Eid al-Adha, Haftar's spokesman said.

Haftar's forces "announce a halt to all military operations.

.. in the suburbs of Tripoli," Ahmad al-Mesmari said at a press conference in the eastern city of Benghazi.

Haftar's self-styled Libyan National Army has been fighting since early April to seize Tripoli from the country's unity government.

Related Topics

Army Tripoli April All From Government Unity Foods Limited

Recent Stories

Carbery injured as Ireland beat Italy in World Cup ..

52 seconds ago

Tens of thousands call for fair elections at Mosco ..

53 seconds ago

Hamza Shehbaz's physical remand extended

55 seconds ago

Celtic crash five past Motherwell

58 seconds ago

Wasteful Leeds denied Championship win by Nottingh ..

5 minutes ago

Hat-trick hero Sterling hails 'joy' of scoring aft ..

5 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.