Libya's Haftar Asks For Additional Time Before Signing Ceasefire Agreement - Lavrov

Mon 13th January 2020 | 11:09 PM

Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), asked for a little extra time to look at the draft ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday after a day of ceasefire talks in Moscow

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Khalifa Haftar, who leads the Libyan National Army (LNA), asked for a little extra time to look at the draft ceasefire agreement, Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said Monday after a day of ceasefire talks in Moscow.

"A document was considered that would make it possible to specify issues related to the ceasefire regime. And this draft outcome document of today's meeting was considered in detail. It was the subject of quite serious negotiations. And today we can report that some progress has been made.

And Mr. [Fayez] Sarraj, Chairman of the National Unity Government of Libya, and Mr. [Khaled] Mishri, Chairman of the State Council, have just signed it. Marshal Haftar, Commander of the Libyan National Army and President of the Chamber of Deputies in Tobruk, Mr. [Aguila] Saleh, viewed the document positively and asked for a little extra time until the morning of the following day to decide on its signing. I hope this decision will be positive," Lavrov said.

