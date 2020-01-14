UrduPoint.com
Libya's Haftar Leaves Moscow Without Signing Peace Deal

Faizan Hashmi 5 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 07:11 PM

Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending nine months of fighting, leaving the future of a fragile truce uncertain

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Libyan strongman Khalifa Haftar left Moscow on Tuesday without signing a ceasefire agreement aimed at ending nine months of fighting, leaving the future of a fragile truce uncertain.

The commander's abrupt departure in the early hours of Tuesday was a setback for an international diplomatic push in recent days, though Moscow insisted it would continue mediation efforts.

Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan -- who first brokered the Libya truce deal with President Vladimir Putin of Russia last week -- warned he would "teach a lesson" to Haftar if his forces resumed fighting.

Haftar and his allies were in Moscow on Monday for talks with the UN-recognised government headed by Fayez al-Sarraj that is based in Tripoli.

Sarraj's government has been under attack since last April from forces loyal to Haftar, who is based in the east of the oil-rich North African country with his own loyalist politicians.

The two sides had agreed to the ceasefire that took effect at the weekend and were in Moscow to sign a long-term agreement.

The talks raised hopes of an end to the latest fighting to wrack Libya since a 2011 NATO-backed uprising killed longtime dictator Moamer Kadhafi.

But after seven hours of negotiations, only Sarraj had signed on to the agreement and Russian officials confirmed to AFP that Haftar's delegation had left without inking the deal.

