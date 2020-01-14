UrduPoint.com
Libya's Haftar Left Moscow Without Signing Ceasefire Deal: Russia

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 hour ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:22 PM

Libya's Haftar left Moscow without signing ceasefire deal: Russia

Libya's eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement to end nine months of fighting in the country, the Russian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP Tuesday

Moscow, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2020 ) :Libya's eastern strongman General Khalifa Haftar has left Moscow without signing a ceasefire agreement to end nine months of fighting in the country, the Russian foreign ministry confirmed to AFP Tuesday.

Haftar on Monday evening asked until Tuesday morning to look over the agreement already signed by the head of UN-recognised government Fayez al-Sarraj, but left the Russian capital without signing, Russia's foreign ministry spokeswoman Maria Zakharova said.

