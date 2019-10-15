UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Haftar On Gaddafi Son's Presidential Hopes: It's His Right, No 'Enmity' Between Us

Faizan Hashmi 2 minutes ago Tue 15th October 2019 | 03:47 PM

Libya's Haftar on Gaddafi Son's Presidential Hopes: It's His Right, No 'Enmity' Between Us

Saif Islam Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has every right to run for president, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), told Sputnik, adding that there was no enmity between the two

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th October, 2019) Saif islam Gaddafi, the son of late Libyan leader Muammar Gaddafi, has every right to run for president, Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), told Sputnik, adding that there was no enmity between the two.

"He is a Libyan citizen. If the legal conditions are met, it is his natural right [to participate in the elections]," Haftar said, when asked about Saif Islam Gaddafi's plans to run in the upcoming presidential election.

The field marshal added that it was not his concern "if he [Gaddafi] is in the country or abroad."

"I do not know where he is now and there is no communication between us, but this, of course, doesn't mean any disagreement or enmity.

Our enemies are the terrorists, and everyone who carries arms against the citizens, attacks the sanctity of the people, preying on their dignity, loots the wealth of Libyans and jeopardizes the safety of the country," Haftar said.

Haftar's LNA, which controls the east of the country, has emerged as one of the major forces in Libya after Muammar Gaddafi's government was toppled and the Libyan leader himself was killed in 2011. The UN-backed Government of National Accord led by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj controls the west of the country.

Related Topics

Election Prime Minister Army Libya Government

Recent Stories

Actress Iqra, her fiancé share Miami pictures, ga ..

2 minutes ago

Libya Needs International Arms Embargo Lifted to F ..

2 minutes ago

Iqbal's vision to be major component of new Natio ..

2 minutes ago

Mohamed bin Zayed receives Russian President

19 minutes ago

S.Korea, Japan to hold working level diplomatic ta ..

2 minutes ago

Sharjah Ruler arrives in Poland on official visit

19 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.