MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th June, 2019) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the commander of the eastern Libyan National Army (LNA), said that if his forces capture Tripoli, they will ensure setting up of a committee tasked with rewriting the country's constitution, as well as unifying state institutions and disarming all militias.

In an interview with Al-Marsad newspaper, Haftar said that after the LNA liberates the Libyan capital from the forces loyal to the rival western Government of National Accord (GNA), several tasks will need to be accomplished as part of a transitional period in order to switch to the so-called permanent phase.

"For example, the dismantling of all militias, disarming them, and giving guarantees to those who cooperate in that regard ... Amongst the tasks of such a phase are the formation of a new constitutional committee, and a proposed referendum law, rebalancing the oil sector and its revenues, addressing the challenges facing people, and making their lives easier, and especially addressing the liquidity crisis, and commencing the unification and proper management of state institutions, after years of chaotic divisiveness," Haftar said.

The LNA commanded explained that the transition period tasks include dismantling all the bodies set up by the so-called Skhirat Accord, which laid the foundation for the creation of the UN-backed GNA. Haftar argued that the accord had not fixed the Libyan conflict, instead, fueling several other crises in.

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.