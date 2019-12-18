Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will visit Rome in the coming weeks, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said

ROME (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th December, 2019) Libyan National Army's (LNA) Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar will visit Rome in the coming weeks, Italian Foreign Minister Luigi Di Maio said.

On Tuesday, Di Maio paid a short working visit to Libya, where he held talks with representatives of the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), based in Tripoli and headed by Fayez Sarraj. The Italian foreign minister then went to Benghazi to meet Field Marshall Khalifa Haftar. At a meeting with Sarraj, Di Maio reaffirmed Italy's position that the solution to the Libyan crisis "cannot be military," as quoted by Ansa news agency.

Upon his return to Rome, Di Maio told reporters that he intended to discuss the situation in Libya with colleagues from Russia, the United States and Turkey.

"We will talk with Sarraj either later in the evening or tomorrow morning to discuss the results of the trip. I will see Haftar in the coming weeks in Rome, as we agreed in Benghazi," Di Maio said.

According to him, Italy is ready to search for diplomatic solutions to the Libyan crisis, and in this regard will establish the post of a special envoy for Libya, who will directly report to the Foreign Ministry.

"The current escalation of tension causes concern and it must end," the minister stressed.

Earlier in December, troops loyal to Haftar began what he called the last battle for the capital of Tripoli, eight months after announcing an operation to wrestle the city from "terrorists." He is backed by Egypt and the United Arab Emirates.