Libya's High Council Of State Ready To Hold Constitutional Vote, Review Executive's Powers

5 minutes ago Sun 20th September 2020 | 10:10 PM

Libya's High Council of State Ready to Hold Constitutional Vote, Review Executive's Powers

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 20th September, 2020) Libya's Tripoli-based High Council of State announced on Sunday that it is ready to hold a referendum on the draft constitution and reconsider powers of the country's executive authority.

"The meeting agreed to support the negotiations held in Morocco and Switzerland (Montreux) in three areas.

First, [to support] the issue of the constitution by holding a referendum on the draft constitution. Second, to amend the powers of the executive branch by transforming the presidential council into the president and two deputies and the prime minister separately from the presidential council," the High Council said in a statement.

The third direction is linked to the agreement between the High Council of State and lawmakers on appointments to public posts.

More Stories From World

