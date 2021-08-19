UrduPoint.com

Libya's Interim Gov't Expects High-Ranking Russian Officials To Visit Tripoli - Minister

Faizan Hashmi 4 minutes ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 08:40 PM

Libya's Interim Gov't Expects High-Ranking Russian Officials to Visit Tripoli - Minister

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th August, 2021) Libya's caretaker Government of National Unity (GNU) is expecting to receive a high-profile delegation from Russia as a show of Moscow's support for the North African country's authorities, State Minister for Communication and Political Affairs Walid Lafi told Sputnik.

"There is an agreement in the importance of the visit of Russian officials to confirms Moscow's support of the Government of National Unity and the roadmap, which, as we hope, will lead Libya toward stability," Lafi said, adding that the dates are currently under discussion.

The minister also talked about the prospects for bilateral economic cooperation, which has been on hold since the outbreak of the armed conflict in Libya.

"All these economic possibilities and past commitments require a unified government in Libya as well as a unified army," Lafi noted.

The civil war between rival Libyan political factions lasted for almost a decade until they managed to negotiate a ceasefire under the auspices of the United Nations in Geneva last October. In early February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the formation of the GNU, which will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

