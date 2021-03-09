(@ChaudhryMAli88)

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 09th March, 2021) Libya's interim prime minister, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, vowed on Tuesday to prevent domestic war from flaring up again amid a fragile ceasefire between long-time political rivals.

Since Sunday, the Libyan House of Representatives has been debating in the city of Sirte on a vote of confidence in a unity government. The parliament and other state institutions have been split for years between the Government of National Accord, based in the capital Tripoli, and a rival administration supported by the Libyan National Army.

"The country is still at war, and the ceasefire agreement does not mean the end of this war ... But I will not allow it to flare up again," Dbeibah said in an address to lawmakers from warring sides.

According to the interim prime minister, one of the key obstacles to restoring stability is the "presence of foreign mercenaries and foreign troops."

"This is not an easy question, and it requires a wise approach, not media buzz.

Today, our sovereignty has been violated, and, according to international estimates, there are 20,000 mercenaries in our country," the official continued.

Dbeibah, who submitted a list of his nominees for ministerial posts to the legislature last week, noted that the current situation in the country and the split within the parliament make the formation of a national unity government difficult.

The interim prime minister wants to form a 26-strong cabinet, which will include two deputy prime ministers and five state ministers. During UN-mediated talks, the warring sides agreed to bar those who had served in the previous governments from joining the new cabinet.

Lawmakers have already introduced significant changes to the cabinet list. They refused to approve the nominees for a deputy prime minister and the foreign minister. The post of the defense minister became another point of contention between the warring sides. Until a consensus is reached, Dbeibah will act as the defense minister.