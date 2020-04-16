CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th April, 2020) The Tripoli-based Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) will impose a round-the-clock curfew in all territories under its control beginning Friday to stop the spread of the coronavirus infection in the country, the GNA COVID-19 response commission said.

According to the statement, the decision to impose a curfew was necessitated by the "growing number of infected people."

The curfew will be in place for 10 days, the commission said. During this period, all shops will be closed, save for small grocery stores, the authority added.

People will be allowed to leave home in the period from 8 a.m. to 2 p.m., alone, on foot, and with a medical mask on, according to the statement.

Libya has so far reported 29 COVID-19 cases, including one fatality.