DOHA (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 03rd August, 2020) The Libyan National Army (LNA) headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar has called on the United States to back its idea to impose international control over land and sea border checkpoints to prevent arms transfers from reaching the forces of the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA).

"The Libyan army demands international control over land and sea border posts to foil the transfer of arms to the GNA, as well as to prevent the transfer of Turkish military equipment and weapons by Ankara into the country," the LNA said in a letter, addressed to Washington, as cited by Al Arabiya broadcaster late on Sunday.

Haftar's military does not intend to sit at the negotiating table with Turkey during the coming period, the letter read, adding that it rejects the idea of including armed militia groups into the work of Libya's state institutions, "as it is planned by the Government of National Accord.

"

As of today, Libya is divided between two main centers of power ” an elected parliament in the east of the country, supported by the LNA, and the GNA in the west, headed by Fayez Sarraj.

Turkey and Egypt have also been involved in the situation by providing military assistance to the GNA and the LNA, respectively.

At a meeting between a US delegation, headed by ChargÃ© d'Affaires in Libya Joshua Harris, the top LNA officials and the eastern-based parliamentary lawmakers held in Libya's Benghazi on July 29, the parties discussed ways in which a military escalation in the key cities of Sirte and Jufra can be reduced to allow Libya's National Oil Corporation to resume operations, as well as to lift the blockade on the country's oilfields and ports.