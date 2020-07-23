UrduPoint.com
Libya's LNA Downs Turkish Drone Near Strategic City Of Sirte - Press Service

Air defense systems of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, have shot down a Turkish drone to the west of the city of Sirte, the LNA military information division said early on Thursday

The LNA naval forces have conducted intensive patrols on the coast of Sirte and its neighboring towns of Ras Lanuf and Brega, Libya's 218TV broadcaster reported, citing the press service.

The key city of Sirte is currently under the control of the LNA, supported by the Tobruk-based parliament, also known as the House of Representatives. At the same time, Turkey has been providing extensive military support to the eastern forces' rival - the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) - since late 2019 when the two signed a cooperation deal.

In early June, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which outlined the conditions of a political settlement in the North African country and stipulated that the warring parties cease fire on June 8. Sisi then added that a possible seizure of Sirte by the GNA would be "the red line" for Egypt's intervention.

On Monday, the Egyptian parliament unanimously approved the dispatch of military forces to conduct combat operations in Libya should there be an imminent threat to the national security of both countries.

