UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's LNA Leader Left Moscow Without Signing Ceasefire Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

Umer Jamshaid 52 minutes ago Tue 14th January 2020 | 12:45 PM

Libya's LNA Leader Left Moscow Without Signing Ceasefire Deal - Russian Foreign Ministry

Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has left Moscow following talks on the settlement of Libya's political crisis, without signing a ceasefire agreement, work on conflict resolution will continue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 14th January, 2020) Leader of the Libyan National Army (LNA), Khalifa Haftar, has left Moscow following talks on the settlement of Libya's political crisis, without signing a ceasefire agreement, work on conflict resolution will continue, Russia's Foreign Ministry said Tuesday.

"Yes," a representative from the ministry said when asked whether Hafter had left Russia not having signed the ceasefire agreement with Libya's internationally recognized prime minister, Fayez Sarraj.

"Work will continue [on conflict settlement]," the ministry said.

On Monday, Sarraj and Haftar met in the Russian capital for talks mediated by Russia and Turkey. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said on Monday that Haftar had asked for a little extra time to look at a draft ceasefire agreement between Libya's conflicting sides.

Related Topics

Resolution Prime Minister Army Moscow Russia Turkey Libya From Agreement

Recent Stories

Punjab Health Minister raises questions about heal ..

6 minutes ago

Several People Arrested Over Ukrainian Plane Downi ..

11 minutes ago

Over 1,300 Syrians Return Home From Jordan, Lebano ..

11 minutes ago

Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov Says US Onl ..

11 minutes ago

Most Asian markets, yuan boosted by easing China-U ..

15 minutes ago

Results on day two of the WTA Hobart International ..

15 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.