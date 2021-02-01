The Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar stands ready to safeguard the results reached within the framework of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari has said

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 01st February, 2021) The Libyan National Army (LNA) under Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar stands ready to safeguard the results reached within the framework of the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum (LPDF), LNA spokesman Ahmed al-Mismari has said.

The United Nations Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) on Saturday announced a shortlist of candidates for the roles of the North African nation's acting prime minister and the three-member Presidential Council pending a December 2021 election campaign. During the forum's fresh session, which is due to be held from February 1-5 in Geneva, participants are set to vote on those candidacies.

"The Libyan army is ready to ensure the safety of all that the Libyans have agreed on, and welcomes every step toward the crisis settlement," al-Mismari said in an interview with Sky news Arabia when asked to provide the LNA's stance toward the election of a caretaker authority.

Along with that, there is an ongoing concern over the presence of armed groups in the country, the spokesman added, noting that Turkey - an ally of the rival western authority - continues to work "on strengthening its military presence in Libya.

Libya is currently governed by the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Tobruk parliament in the east. The latter has cooperated with the LNA and has the support of Egypt and the UAE.

The UN-backed LPDF is composed of 75 delegates representing various strata of Libyan society. In mid-November, the forum agreed on a road map proposed by the UNSMIL to unify the nation's public authorities and the election date, December 24, 2021.

The list for the country's high-ranking positions features officials from both the UN-backed GNA and the eastern-based parliament.

Aguila Saleh, the speaker of the eastern-based legislature, his western-based counterpart Khaled Mishri and the GNA defense chief, Salahuddin Namroush, are running for the presidential council posts, while the GNA deputy chair, Ahmed Maiteeq, and interior minister Fathi Bashagha are running for the premiership.