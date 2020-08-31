UrduPoint.com
Libya's Misrata Mayor Dies From COVID-19 Complications - Municipality

Umer Jamshaid 4 minutes ago Mon 31st August 2020 | 06:37 PM

The mayor of Libya's Misrata, one of the largest cities in the country's west, Mustafa Karwad, has died due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease, the city's municipality said on Monday

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 31st August, 2020) The mayor of Libya's Misrata, one of the largest cities in the country's west, Mustafa Karwad, has died due to complications caused by the coronavirus disease, the city's municipality said on Monday.

"The mayor of the Misrata municipality, Mustafa Karwad, has died in the isolation unit as a result of complications caused by the coronavirus," the municipality said in a statement.

Misrata's city council has declared three days of mourning over Karwad's death, the statement read.

Karwad suffered from the disease for around two weeks, a media adviser of the western-based Government of National Accord's Ministry of Health, Amin al-Hashemi, said, as quoted by Libya's Alwasat news outlet.

As of now, the country's National Center for Disease Control has registered 13,966 cases of COVID-19 since the start of the pandemic, with 1,459 recoveries and 237 fatalities.

