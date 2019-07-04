MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th July, 2019) Libya's Mitiga International Airport announced on Wednesday that it had suspended air traffic after an airstrike.

"Air traffic at the Mitiga airport has been suspended as a result of the recent airstrike on the airport," the airport wrote on Facebook.

The Libyan National Army (LNA), meanwhile, wrote on Twitter that its Air Force had "just destroyed" the main unmanned aerial vehicle "operation room" located in the Mitiga airbase.

The Mitiga airport has been repeatedly subjected to attacks since April when the LNA launched an offensive to gain control over Tripoli and the UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) forces announced a counteroperation.

Nearly 740 people have already died in the Tripoli clashes, with more than 4,400 injured, according to the World Health Organization.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.