CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The talks between parties to a conflict in Libya ended on Monday without signing of a ceasefire agreement, Hamid al-Safi, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik.

"The talks between the two Libyan sides ended without signing of the agreement," al-Safi said.