Libya's Moscow Talks Ended Without Signing Ceasefire Deal - Parliament Speaker's Adviser

Umer Jamshaid 1 minute ago Mon 13th January 2020 | 10:29 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) The talks between parties to a conflict in Libya ended on Monday without signing of a ceasefire agreement, Hamid al-Safi, the adviser to the speaker of Libya's eastern-based parliament, told Sputnik.

"The talks between the two Libyan sides ended without signing of the agreement," al-Safi said.

More Stories From World

