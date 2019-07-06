UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Mufti Wants Muslims To Boycott Hajj, Umrah

Mahnoor Sheikh (@mahnoorsheikh03) 45 seconds ago Sat 06th July 2019 | 03:10 PM

Libya's Mufti wants Muslims to boycott Hajj, Umrah

The reason for the fatwa (Islamic legal opinions), the mufti says, is that the money pilgrims must pay to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage “help Saudi Arabian rulers to carry out crimes against our fellow Muslims.”

Islamabad (Pakistan Point News – 6th July, 2019) The grand mufti of Libya, Sadiq Al-Ghariani, has called on Muslims planning to perform a second hajj or umrah pilgrimage to Mecca to abstain.

Those performing the hajj annual pilgrimage or the umrah, a lesser pilgrimage performed at any time of the year, for a second time “will commit an act of sin rather than a good deed.”

The reason for the fatwa (Islamic legal opinions), the mufti says, is that the money pilgrims must pay to Saudi Arabia for pilgrimage “help Saudi Arabian rulers to carry out crimes against our fellow Muslims.

The money, he added, will contribute to the massacre of Muslims in Yemen, Libya, Sudan, Tunisia, and Algeria.

“Nowhere in the world,” said the mufti in a video, “hasn’t been thrown into havoc by Saudi Arabia.”

The grand mufti said he assumed full responsibility before God for issuing the fatwa.

Related Topics

World Hajj Mecca Yemen Saudi Algeria Tunisia Saudi Arabia Sudan Libya Money God Muslim Mufti

Recent Stories

Rana Sanaullah being given toxic medicines in jail ..

4 minutes ago

Another accomplice of Czech model Teresa surfaces

21 minutes ago

Three people were killed during a firing incident ..

18 seconds ago

Opposition parties Rahbar Committee approves to gi ..

20 seconds ago

ICCI demands withdrawal of new taxes levied in Bud ..

21 seconds ago

Eight laborers abducted in Kech

23 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.