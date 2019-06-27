BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 27th June, 2019) The forces loyal to the UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) entered the city of Garyan to the south of Tripoli, Gen. Mounzer Khartoush, a spokesman of the 73rd infantry brigade of the main command of the Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, told Sputnik on Thursday.

The city, located on the strategic highway to the Libyan capital, was captured by the LNA in April.

"Groups of the Government of [National] Accord entered the city of Garyan after advancing on Al-Kasarat, turning to the Mashrua Abu Sheyba [park] and advancing on Qawasim. Several minutes after the attack, the Libyan National Army's military units repelled the assault.

However, major forces of the GNA military groups advanced on Garyan and entered it," Khartoush said.

Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.

Libya has been torn apart by conflict since the long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown in 2011. The eastern part of the country is governed by the parliament, backed by the LNA and located in Tobruk. The GNA, headed by Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, operates in the country's west and is headquartered in Tripoli.