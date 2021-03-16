BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Menfi and Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah have arrived in the southern city of Sirte to hold a closed meeting with the 5+5 Military Commission in a bid to accelerate the reopening of a coastal road, a Libyan source told Sputnik on Monday.

The Libyan authorities have been negotiating the opening of the coastal road for several weeks as a means to resume the unimpeded flow of people and goods in the country.

"The head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Menfi and his deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Koni, as well as the head of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, have arrived in Sirte to hold a closed meeting with the 5+5 Libyan Military Commission to accelerate the efforts to reopen the coastal road at the earliest time possible," the source said.

The 5+5 Military Commission started the meeting on Sunday to put preparations in place to reopen the coastal road and expedite the removal of foreign mercenaries from Libya.

Sources told Sputnik that there were internal disagreements within the Military Commission at the Sunday meeting related to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya.

The disagreements persisted into the Monday meeting, hence the expectation that the arrival of Dbeibah and Al-Menfi will be conducive to a consensus among Military Commission members, according to the source.