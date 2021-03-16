UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's New Leadership Arrives In Sirte For Closed Talks With Military Commission - Source

Sumaira FH 31 seconds ago Tue 16th March 2021 | 12:20 AM

Libya's New Leadership Arrives in Sirte for Closed Talks With Military Commission - Source

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th March, 2021) Libyan Presidential Council Head Mohammad Menfi and Interim Prime Minister Abdul Hamid Dbeibah have arrived in the southern city of Sirte to hold a closed meeting with the 5+5 Military Commission in a bid to accelerate the reopening of a coastal road, a Libyan source told Sputnik on Monday.

The Libyan authorities have been negotiating the opening of the coastal road for several weeks as a means to resume the unimpeded flow of people and goods in the country.

"The head of the Libyan Presidential Council Mohammad Menfi and his deputies, Abdullah Al-Lafi and Mossa Al-Koni, as well as the head of the National Unity Government, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, have arrived in Sirte to hold a closed meeting with the 5+5 Libyan Military Commission to accelerate the efforts to reopen the coastal road at the earliest time possible," the source said.

The 5+5 Military Commission started the meeting on Sunday to put preparations in place to reopen the coastal road and expedite the removal of foreign mercenaries from Libya.

Sources told Sputnik that there were internal disagreements within the Military Commission at the Sunday meeting related to the withdrawal of foreign troops from Libya.

The disagreements persisted into the Monday meeting, hence the expectation that the arrival of Dbeibah and Al-Menfi will be conducive to a consensus among Military Commission members, according to the source.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Road Libya Sunday From Government

Recent Stories

EU Weighing Requests to Buy Sputnik V Vaccine - PA ..

11 minutes ago

Social media emerges as prolific mode of preventiv ..

11 minutes ago

Eleven killed in anti-coup demonstrations after My ..

11 minutes ago

Countries should continue using AstraZeneca jab fo ..

11 minutes ago

Sumra assumes charge of Additional Secretary , ED

11 minutes ago

Trudeau Says Trusts Canadian Health Regulators as ..

15 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.