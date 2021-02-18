Libyan Prime Minister-designate Abdul Hamid Mohammed Dbeibah held talks on Thursday with Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi while paying his first official visit abroad, the Egyptian leader's spokesman, Bassam Rady, said

"President Abdel Fattah Sisi received today Mr. Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the new Libyan government, in the presence of [Egyptian] Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly and [Egyptian] Intelligence Chief Abbas Kamel," Rady said on Facebook.

Sisi and Dbeibah discussed the cooperation and coordination between the two countries and agreed on exchanging high-level political visits in order to "transfer the experience to the Libyan side," as stated by the spokesman.

"The parties agreed to hold consultations on all areas of cooperation, the service field and the restoration of security, in particular, alongside the economic engagement and the training of Libyan specialists in various spheres," the statement read.

The Egyptian president conveyed his country's intent to continue supporting the Libyan nation in re-establishing stability, while Dbeibah said that Libya was looking forward to full-scale cooperation with Cairo.

After the overthrow and assassination of Libya's long-term leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011, the country was split between rival political forces. The confrontation repeatedly escalated into armed violence during recent years, creating conditions for the deployment of foreign troops.

Last fall, the United Nations Support Mission in Libya brokered inclusive political consultations among Libyan rivals, which resulted in the creation of the 5+5 Joint Military Committee a facility with an equal representation of rival forces brought together to negotiate a lasting peace deal.

Earlier in February, the Swiss-hosted round of intra-Libyan talks led to the election of an interim unity government that will be in charge until a national general election on December 24.