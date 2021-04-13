UrduPoint.com
Libya's New Prime Minister Says Maritime Agreement With Turkey In Mutual Interest

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th April, 2021) The agreement between Libya and Turkey on maritime zones serves the interests of both countries, Abdul Hamid Dbeibah, the head of the Libyan Government of National Unity, said on Monday as the countries renewed their commitment to the controversial 2019 maritime deal.

"We reaffirm the validity of the framework that has been the basis of our agreements with Turkey on the delimitation of maritime borders and on security as it serves the interests of both countries," Dbeibah said at a joint press conference with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan during his first official visit to Ankara.

The head of the Libyan government also stressed that his goal is to create a "Mediterranean dialogue" where states can discuss common interests.

In 2019, Ankara signed maritime and military deals with the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA), which at the time controlled only part of the country.

Under the agreements, Turkey was able to claim greater rights over vast areas of the Mediterranean, triggering harsh criticism from other countries in the region.

In particular, the deal allowed Turkey to take control over a significant part of the waters, which Greece considers to be its exclusive economic zone (EEZ). Athens accused Ankara of violating its sovereign rights and trying to change the map of the EEZ in its favor, while Ankara insisted that the memorandum was following international law.

In early February, the UN-backed Libyan Political Dialogue Forum elected Dbeibah as the head of the country until national elections set for December 2021. The former ambassador of the Government of National Accord (GNA) of Libya to Greece, Mohammad Menfi, was elected as the new head of the Presidential Council. This government has replaced two rival administrations ” in Tripoli and the country's east led by military leader Khalifa Hafter.

