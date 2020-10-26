UrduPoint.com
Libya's NOC Announces Restoration Of All Oil Fields, Ports Operation

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Mon 26th October 2020 | 12:55 PM

Libya's NOC Announces Restoration of All Oil Fields, Ports Operation

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Monday the resumption of work at all of the country's oil fields and ports following the lifting of the force majeure off the El Feel oil station

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th October, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) announced on Monday the resumption of work at all of the country's oil fields and ports following the lifting of the force majeure off the El Feel oil station.

"The National Oil Company announces the lifting of force majeure at the El Feel oil field and ... the overall lifting of the blockade imposed on all Libyan oil fields and ports," the company said in a statement published on Facebook.

According to the statement, production activities at the El Feel oil field have already been authorized in a bid "to gradually restore an adequate level of production over the next few days.

"

On Friday, the NOC announced the termination of the force majeure regime at the oil ports of Sidra and Ras Lanuf. On October 11, the force majeure was lifted at the country's largest oil field, El Sharara.

Most of Libya's oil fields and ports were last closed since January due to the blockade of oil facilities amid hostilities.

