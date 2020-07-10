UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's NOC Says Lifting Force Majeure On Oil Exports But Production Low For Now

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Fri 10th July 2020 | 03:13 PM

Libya's NOC Says Lifting Force Majeure on Oil Exports But Production Low for Now

Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Friday it had lifted the force majeure regime off oil exports, adding that the production was still low because of technical issues

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Friday it had lifted the force majeure regime off oil exports, adding that the production was still low because of technical issues.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya. The first vessel to load is the Kriti Bastion from Es Sider oil port.

The increase in production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17," the company said on Facebook.

"For NOC, the work has just started. Our infrastructure has suffered lasting damage, and our focus now must be on maintenance and securing a budget for the work to be done. We also must take steps to ensure Libya's oil production is never again held to ransom," NOC Chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla said, as quoted in the statement.

Related Topics

Exports Budget Facebook Company Oil Noc Libya January All From

Recent Stories

Australia to Cut Int'l Arrivals by Half, Charge fo ..

53 seconds ago

Tokyo's new COVID-19 cases hit record high of 243

55 seconds ago

Over 260 Mongolians return home from Turkey amid C ..

56 seconds ago

First Launch of Chinese Kuaizhou-11 Rocket Fails - ..

58 seconds ago

Kyrgyzstan health official tests positive for COVI ..

5 minutes ago

Global oil supply falls to nine-year low in June: ..

5 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.