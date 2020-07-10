(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 10th July, 2020) Libya's National Oil Corporation (NOC) said Friday it had lifted the force majeure regime off oil exports, adding that the production was still low because of technical issues.

"National Oil Corporation (NOC) has lifted force majeure on all oil exports from Libya. The first vessel to load is the Kriti Bastion from Es Sider oil port.

The increase in production will take a long time due to the significant damage to reservoirs and infrastructure caused by the illegal blockade imposed on January 17," the company said on Facebook.

"For NOC, the work has just started. Our infrastructure has suffered lasting damage, and our focus now must be on maintenance and securing a budget for the work to be done. We also must take steps to ensure Libya's oil production is never again held to ransom," NOC Chairman Eng Mustafa Sanalla said, as quoted in the statement.