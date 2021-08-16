Cancellation or postponement of Libya's parliamentary and presidential elections, scheduled for December 24, could lead to conflict escalation, division of the country and chaos, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said in an interview with Sputnik

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) Cancellation or postponement of Libya's parliamentary and presidential elections, scheduled for December 24, could lead to conflict escalation, division of the country and chaos, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said in an interview with Sputnik.

"Personally I believe that the elections will be held on time.

The Libyan people need these elections, and this is the only way out of the crisis in the country. If the elections are not held, the country will face division, a return to chaos and a resumption of the war. So all the Libyans hope for the elections. A president for all the people will be elected, and Libyans will also elect a new house of representatives," Saleh said.