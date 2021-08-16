The Libyan parliament is ready to pass a bill on the presidential election within one or two weeks, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said in an interview with Sputnik

BEIRUT (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th August, 2021) The Libyan parliament is ready to pass a bill on the presidential election within one or two weeks, parliament speaker Aguila Saleh said in an interview with Sputnik.

Earlier this year, the Government of National Unity was formed in Libya to unify the opposing Tripoli-based Government of National Accord and the Tobruk-based interim government backed by the Libyan National Army and the parliament. The GNU will be in charge until the general election, scheduled for December 24.

"The mechanism for electing the president and determining his powers was presented to the parliament. I believe that a bill on the presidential election will be passed within one or two weeks. It is not unacceptable for any group to go against the constitutional processes," Saleh said.

Back in 2014, the parliament passed a legislation on the right of the Libyan people to directly elect the head of state, Saleh recalled, stressing that this right is also enshrined in the constitutional declaration.