MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 21st October, 2020) Libya's warring parties have agreed to prolong their ongoing truce on the frontlines, reopen travel routes, and tackle hate speech as part of numerous deals reached at the 5+5 Joint Military Commission meeting in the Swiss city of Geneva, Stephanie Williams, the United Nations' acting special envoy to Libya, said at a press conference on Wednesday.

"I am pleased to report that the two sides have reached agreement on several important issues, which directly impact the lives and welfare of the Libyan people," Williams remarked.

During the meeting, military representatives from the UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA) agreed to prolong the current truce on the frontlines of the conflict, Williams stated.

"The two sides also agreed to support and continue the current state of calm on the frontlines and to avoid any military escalation," the acting special envoy stated.

Both parties have committed to reopening all land routes that connect Libya's regions and cities, Williams stated, adding that a similar agreement was also reached for the reopening of air routes.

"On the confidence building measures, they have already started. Last week, we saw the flight that took place between Tripoli and Benghazi ... Towards the end of this week, the parties here have determined that flights should be opened throughout the country," Williams said.

Additionally, GNA and LNA representatives have agreed to halt the use of hate speech and inflammatory rhetoric, support efforts to conduct a prisoner exchange, and work on the restructuring of the Petroleum Facilities Guard � a militia charged with protecting the country's oil facilities, Williams stated.

A truce was brokered in the North African country this past August after years of conflict following the overthrow and assassination of former leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from January's Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks back in February.