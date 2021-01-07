UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 07th January, 2021) Libya's warring sides on Wednesday exchanged 35 prisoners under the supervision of the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) said in a statement.

"UNSMIL warmly welcomes the news today about an exchange of 35 detainees facilitated by the Joint Military Commission in the city of Shwairif, as part of confidence-building measures agreed upon in the ceasefire agreement," the mission said via Twitter.

The exchange is the second official war prisoners exchange swap under the nationwide ceasefire which was signed in October in Geneva by the Government of National Accord (GNA) and the Libyan National Army (LNA).

The ceasefire agreement also obliged all foreign fighters to withdraw from Libya within 90 days.

UNSMIL called on both parties to move forward on the implementation of the agreement and swiftly finalize the negotiations on the reopening of the road running along the Libyan Mediterranean coastline.

Libya has been split between two rival administrations since its longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi was overthrown and murdered back in 2011. The western part of the country is controlled by the GNA headed by Fayez al-Sarraj, while the eastern one by the LNA.

The 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which emerged from the Berlin peace conference on Libya, held its first round of talks in February 2020.