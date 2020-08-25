The speaker of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has called on the security forces to protect peaceful demonstrators in the capital of Tripoli amid protests against corruption and the country's current administration

BENGHAZI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 25th August, 2020) The speaker of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, has called on the security forces to protect peaceful demonstrators in the capital of Tripoli amid protests against corruption and the country's current administration.

Mass rallies erupted on Sunday in Tripoli with demonstrators demanding better living conditions, the resignation of the current government and an end to corruption in the war-torn country. According to Libyan media, the protests resulted in clashes between security staff and a number of protesters. In response, the United Nations Support Mission in Libyan has urged the Tripoli-based Government of National Accord (GNA) to conduct "an immediate investigation into the excessive use of force by pro-GNA security personnel."

"The speaker of the House of Representatives affirms the right of citizens to peacefully protest and express their opinion, as it is a human right guaranteed by charters, Islamic and international laws, provided that they do not harm other people and do not cause damage to public and private property," Saleh's press office said in a statement, a copy of which was obtained by Sputnik.

The speaker has urged all police and security forces in Tripoli to defend peaceful protesters demanding their rights, as well as called on the attorney general to take responsibility in connection with power abuse and unjustified attacks against demonstrators, the statement read.

GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj, in turn, admitted in an address to the Libyans, published on Facebook, that security staff had exceeded their authority when dispersing protesters. The Libyan official also stated that he intends to reshuffle the GNA's cabinet of ministers.

The protests came several days after the GNA had declared an immediate ceasefire, which the eastern-based parliament welcomed and supported, and vowed to create demilitarized zones in the strategic areas of Sirte and Jufra.

Libya has been split between two rival governments since the overthrow and assassination of the country's long-time leader Muammar Gaddafi in 2011. The western part of the country, including Tripoli, is controlled by the GNA, while the eastern part is held by the Tobruk-based parliament that is supported by the Libyan National Army headed by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar.