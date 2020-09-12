CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 12th September, 2020) The speaker of Libya's Tobruk-based parliament, Aguila Saleh, on Friday reaffirmed the legislative body's commitment to observing the ceasefire in line with the Cairo initiative for the Libyan settlement.

On June 6, Egyptian President Abdel Fattah Sisi met with Saleh and Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army that supports the parliament. After the meeting, Sisi announced the so-called Cairo initiative, which includes a ceasefire throughout Libya and terms of a political settlement. The initiative was backed by Russia, the United States and several Arab states, but was rejected by Turkey and its ally, the UN-recognized Government of National Accord.

"We confirm the ceasefire declared in Cairo, as well as the aspiration for a fair distribution of resources, work on the withdrawal of mercenaries, the disbandment of armed groups," Saleh said in a statement, published on the parliament's website.

Saleh also announced plans to hold elections to local councils soon, after which constitutional and legal norms will be established for the potential presidential and parliamentary votes.