MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 13th January, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj will hold negotiations with the head of the rival Libyan National Army, Marshal Khalifa Haftar, in Moscow on Monday, a source in the Russian Foreign Ministry told Sputnik, adding that the meeting will be held at the initiative of Russian and Turkish presidents.

An informed source from Libya told Sputnik earlier in the day that Haftar had already arrived in Moscow, where he could hold talks with Sarraj, expected to arrive in the Russian capital soon as well.

"The meeting is planned, it will be held in compliance with the initiative of the presidents of Russia and Turkey," the source said.

The talks will be held with participation of representatives of Russia's and Turkey's foreign ministries, the source added.

"We are arranging this meeting in cooperation with Turkish colleagues," the source said.