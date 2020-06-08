(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 08th June, 2020) Prime Minister of the Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) Fayez Sarraj has no scheduled visit to Russia, GNA's Foreign Minister Mohamed Taher Siala told Sputnik on Monday.

Al-Arabiya broadcaster reported on Sunday that Sarraj would travel to Moscow soon.

"There has been no scheduled visit of Mr. Sarraj to Russia," the foreign minister said when asked if there were plans fro Sarraj to visit Moscow and hold talks with the Russian side.