CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 23rd May, 2020) Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) is grateful to the United States for its efforts to achieve stability in the North African country, the head of the internationally-recognized government, Fayez Sarraj, told US Secretary of State Mike Pompeo on Friday.

Earlier in the day, Pompeo and Sarraj held a telephone conversation, during which the sides discussed the necessity for a ceasefire and return to political talks.

"The president [Sarraj] expressed appreciation for the US position supporting efforts to achieve security and stability in Libya," the GNA said in a statement published on Facebook.

Sarraj also told Pompeo that his government was confronting the aggression that led to the deaths and the displacement of hundreds of thousands of people, as well as the destruction of the country's infrastructure.

The US secretary of state, for his part, wrote on Twitter that "a ceasefire leading to a political resolution is the only option for the Libyan people."

In Libya, the confrontation between Sarraj's GNA and the rival Libyan National Army (LNA) has practically split the oil-rich country into a duopoly since 2011. Over the past few months, the situation has escalated as the LNA advanced on GNA-held Tripoli.

In January, a conference on Libya was held in Berlin where participating countries committed to supporting the war-torn country through the restoration of peace. In particular, the participants agreed to halt arms supplies to Libya as a measure of non-interference in the Libyan civil conflict between two rival administrations.