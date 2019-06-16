CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 16th June, 2019) The head of Libya's UN-backed government of national accord, Fayez Sarraj, suggested Sunday calling an inclusive conference to organize elections by the end of 2019, in a bid to end the war.

The spring elections were put off indefinitely after the eastern-based army of Gen. Khalifa Haftar marched west to capture the capital of Tripoli.

"I call for a UN-coordinated national conference ... to draw up a roadmap that will lay constitutional framework for the presidential and parliamentary elections by the end of 2019," Sarraj said at a press conference.

He suggested that the international community investigate what he called war crimes and crimes against humanity committed by Haftar's troops during the siege of Tripoli.

"We have debunked the myth about his army's professionalism and proved wrong claims that it would walk into Tripoli in a matter of days. Today, it is crumbling and suffering defeats," Sarraj said.

Libya has been split in two parts governed by rival administrations since its longtime leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was deposed and killed in 2011. The UN special envoy for Libya has estimated that two months of fighting for Tripoli have killed at least 676 people and injured over 3,000.