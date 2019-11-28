UrduPoint.com
Libya's Tobruk-Based Parliament Condemns Tripoli's Military Agreement With Ankara

Thu 28th November 2019

The Libyan House of Representatives, the parliament sitting in the east of the country in the city of Tobruk, condemned on Thursday the agreement on military cooperation signed between the authorities in Tripoli and Ankara

On Wednesday, Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan held talks in Istanbul with the prime minister of the Libyan UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), Fayez Sarraj. Erdogan's spokesman Fahrettin Altun said earlier in the day that Turkey and the GNA had signed an agreement on military cooperation.

"The agreement poses a threat on the part of Turkey to the security of the Arab countries, as well as to peace and security in the Mediterranean," the Tobruk-based parliament said in a statement.

It also noted that the agreement, signed by Sarraj and Erdogan, allowed the Turkish side to use Libyan airspace and enter territorial waters without permission, which is a real threat and a grave violation of the security and sovereignty of Libya.

"The [Libyan] National Army [LNA, led by Khalifa Haftar] will not remain indifferent in the face of Erdogan's conspiracy with the Presidential Council and terrorist militias," the parliament added.

Libya has suffered from unrest since 2011, when its long-time leader, Muammar Gaddafi, was overthrown and killed. The country is still split between two rival governments, with an elected parliament supported by Haftar's LNA governing the country's east, and the GNA ruling in the west. Since early April, the LNA has been engaged in an offensive to gain control over Tripoli. The GNA has been waging a counteroffensive to prevent the LNA from capturing the city.

