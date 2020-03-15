UrduPoint.com
Libya's UN-Backed Forces Building Getaway Base Near Tunisia - LNA

Faizan Hashmi 3 minutes ago Sun 15th March 2020 | 10:00 PM

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 15th March, 2020) The UN-backed Government of National Accord in Libya is building a base near Tunisia to escape to if the Libyan National Army (LNA) seizes the capital, a spokesman for the eastern-based administration said Sunday.

"The terrorists are trying to build a base on the border with Tunisia so that they could go there if they lose Tripoli... Tunisian border guards are in full control of the border," Ahmed Mismari said.

The spokesman for the LNA led by General Khalifa Haftar spoke at a press conference in Cairo. He said the LNA controlled 95 percent of Libya. He estimated that 7,000 LNA fighters had died since the start of the capital's siege in April last year.

