UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's UN-Backed GNA Calls For Formation Of Committee To Probe LNA's Military Operation

Sumaira FH 49 seconds ago Mon 18th November 2019 | 03:04 PM

Libya's UN-Backed GNA Calls for Formation of Committee to Probe LNA's Military Operation

Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has called for the establishment of an investigation committee to probe the military operation, launched by the Libyan National Army (LNA), which backs the rival eastern government, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik

CAIRO (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 18th November, 2019) Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has called for the establishment of an investigation committee to probe the military operation, launched by the Libyan National Army (LNA), which backs the rival eastern government, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik.

"We have called for the establishment of an investigation committee, so that the international community can learn about the level of crimes committed by the aggressor and what has been really going on," Sarraj said.

Related Topics

Prime Minister Army Libya Government

Recent Stories

PM Khan to inaugurate Hazara Motorway section toda ..

15 minutes ago

Airbus considers production of corporate jets &#03 ..

36 minutes ago

36% of Pakistanis rate the performance of courts i ..

36 minutes ago

Mohammad Hasnain six wickets guides Pakistan to 90 ..

43 minutes ago

Quaid-e Azam Trophy Second XI: Abdullah and Atiq s ..

48 minutes ago

Fake news and anti-vaccine propaganda threaten pub ..

50 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2019, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.