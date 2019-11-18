Libya's UN-recognized Government of National Accord (GNA) has called for the establishment of an investigation committee to probe the military operation, launched by the Libyan National Army (LNA), which backs the rival eastern government, GNA Prime Minister Fayez Sarraj told Sputnik

"We have called for the establishment of an investigation committee, so that the international community can learn about the level of crimes committed by the aggressor and what has been really going on," Sarraj said.