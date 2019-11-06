UrduPoint.com
Libya's UN Backed Government Accuses East Based Army Of Killing 2 Policemen

The UN-backed government of Libya on Tuesday accused the rebel east-based army of launching an airstrike that killed two policemen and injured four others in the south of the capital Tripoli

TRIPOLI, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2019 ) :The UN-backed government of Libya on Tuesday accused the rebel east-based army of launching an airstrike that killed two policemen and injured four others in the south of the capital Tripoli.

In a statement, the Tripoli-based government said the east-based army targeted "the headquarters of the Rapid Interference Force in Ain Zara (southern Tripoli), killing two policemen and injuring 4 others." The statement also said that drones of the east-based army targeted security forces of the government in Sirte city, some 450 km east of Tripoli, and injured three soldiers.

The east-based army on Tuesday said it launched airstrikes on military camps of the government forces in the cities of Sirte and Gharyan.

It also announced killing and capturing 30 of the government troops in southern Tripoli.

Tripoli, home to more than 2 million people, has been witnessing a deadly armed conflict since early April between the UN-backed government and the east-based army, which is attempting to take over the city and topple the UN-backed government.

The fighting killed and injured thousands of people, and also displaced hundreds of thousands of civilians away from their homes.

