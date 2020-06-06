Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on Saturday launched the "Operation Path of Victory" to capture the city of Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, and surrounding areas from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media have reported

MOSCOW (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 06th June, 2020) Forces loyal to Libya's UN-backed Government of National Accord (GNA) on Saturday launched the "Operation Path of Victory" to capture the city of Sirte, located between Tripoli and Benghazi, and surrounding areas from the rival Libyan National Army (LNA), led by Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, media have reported.

Earlier this week, the GNA said it had full control over Tripoli and the towns of Tarhuna and Bani Walid, where clashes with the LNA have been underway for months.

At the same time, Haftar has stated that forces loyal to him were moved out of the administrative borders of Tripoli in order to expedite the resumption of UN-led talks within the 5+5 Joint Military Commission, which was established after January's Berlin peace conference on Libya.

According to the Libya Al-Ahrar tv channel, the Sirte-Jufra operational headquarters of GNA launched the offensive with the goal to "liberate" Sirte and nearby areas.