UNITED NATIONS (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 26th September, 2019) Fayez Sarraj, the prime minister of Libya's internationally recognized Government of National Accord (GNA), said he denied the possibility of talks with Field Marshal Khalifa Haftar, the head of the Libyan National Army (LNA), who attempted to capture the capital of Tripoli earlier this year.

"We will not sit at one table with criminal Haftar. He is not a partner in achieving peace," Sarraj told the UN General Assembly late on Wednesday.

Haftar's forces, supporting the eastern-based parliament, have been engaged in clashes with forces loyal to the rival western-based GNA, in the Tripoli area since April.