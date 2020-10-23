UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Warring Sides Sign 'permanent' Cease-fire Deal

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 2 minutes ago Fri 23rd October 2020 | 04:01 PM

Libya's warring sides sign 'permanent' cease-fire deal

The UN special envoy on Libya on Friday announced the signing of a cease-fire agreement between the delegations of both main warring parties in Libya

GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The UN special envoy on Libya on Friday announced the signing of a cease-fire agreement between the delegations of both main warring parties in Libya.

Stephanie Turcos Williams, who heads the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said the Libyan parties reached an agreement for a "permanent" cease-fire in all areas of the country.

"Today is good day for the Libyan people," said Williams at a news conference.

As the parties were signing the agreement, UNSMIL released a statement, saying: "Good news for Libyans.""The 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva today culminate in a historic achievement as Libyan teams reach a permanent cease-fire agreement across Libya. This achievement is an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya," the UN mission said.

Related Topics

United Nations Geneva Libya All Agreement

Recent Stories

Exercise in one arm brings benefits to both: Aussi ..

2 minutes ago

Moscow Sees Open Censorship of Facebook, Twitter - ..

2 minutes ago

WHO appreciates Pakistan's response for containing ..

2 minutes ago

Real forward Jovic faces Serbian trial for virus i ..

2 minutes ago

Virus forces Belgian football back behind closed d ..

26 minutes ago

Webinar on 'Breast Cancer Awareness' held at GCWUF ..

26 minutes ago

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.