GENEVA, (APP - UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Oct, 2020 ) :The UN special envoy on Libya on Friday announced the signing of a cease-fire agreement between the delegations of both main warring parties in Libya.

Stephanie Turcos Williams, who heads the UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL), said the Libyan parties reached an agreement for a "permanent" cease-fire in all areas of the country.

"Today is good day for the Libyan people," said Williams at a news conference.

As the parties were signing the agreement, UNSMIL released a statement, saying: "Good news for Libyans.""The 5 + 5 Joint Military Commission talks in Geneva today culminate in a historic achievement as Libyan teams reach a permanent cease-fire agreement across Libya. This achievement is an important turning point towards peace and stability in Libya," the UN mission said.