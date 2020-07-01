UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Libya's Western-Based Gov't Pledges To Stop 'Mercenaries' From Occupying Oilfields, Ports

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Wed 01st July 2020 | 01:13 AM

Libya's Western-Based Gov't Pledges to Stop 'Mercenaries' From Occupying Oilfields, Ports

The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) will not allow any "mercenaries and criminal gangs" to capture the country's oilfields and ports and use its natural resources for blackmail purposes, GNA Deputy Defense Minister Col. Saleh Al-Namroush said on Tuesday

TRIPOLI (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 30th June, 2020) The UN-backed Libyan Government of National Accord (GNA) will not allow any "mercenaries and criminal gangs" to capture the country's oilfields and ports and use its natural resources for blackmail purposes, GNA Deputy Defense Minister Col. Saleh Al-Namroush said on Tuesday.

Last week, the GNA's main rival the Libyan National Army (LNA) said that it had begun to patrol oil reserves and ports in a bid to defend the so-called oil crescent region from any attacks that could be conducted by armed groups operating in the North African country. On Monday, Sheikh Senussi al-Haleeq, the deputy chairman of the Supreme Council of Libyan Sheikhs and Elders, told Sputnik that the country's tribes in cooperation with the LNA are in control of all the oilfields located in Libya's eastern and southwestern regions.

"Energy resources, oilfields and ports, as well as water and other natural resources are for all Libyans.

We will not let those who tamper with [these resources] to extend their arms to it and will not allow it to be a source of exploitation or blackmail, or be occupied by mercenaries and criminal gangs," Al-Namroush said in a statement published on the Facebook page of GNA's Operation Volcano of Rage.

The military entities, as well as the educational, health, cultural and others bodies, fall under the governmental legislative, judicial and executive powers, Al-Namroush said, adding that if the military authorities have weapons, "it does not mean that it can seize power, and if it does, it must be tried and punished."

The "oil crescent" area includes foreign petroleum companies and stretches along the country's coast from the port city of Tobruk, where the LNA-backed eastern Libyan parliament is based, to the oil depot of As Sidr.

Related Topics

Army Water Parliament Facebook Oil As Sidr Libya Criminals All From Government

Recent Stories

Strong management of COVID-19 outbreak repercussio ..

59 minutes ago

Ground station opens to track satellite built by A ..

1 hour ago

Mohamed bin Zayed raises value of prizes of 16th L ..

1 hour ago

Hamdan bin Mohammed announces conclusion of Phase ..

2 hours ago

Ministry of Health and Prevention carries out more ..

4 hours ago

UAE reaffirms support for Syrian people at Brussel ..

4 hours ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From World

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.