License Returned To Dutch Operator Of TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Hungarian Foreign Minister

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 19, 2022 | 01:20 PM

License Returned to Dutch Operator of TurkStream Gas Pipeline - Hungarian Foreign Minister

BEDAPEST (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 19th October, 2022) The Dutch authorities have returned the export license to South Stream Transport, the operator of the TurkStream gas pipeline, through which Russian gas flows through the Black Sea to Turkey and European countries, Hungarian Foreign Minister Peter Szijjarto said on Wednesday.

The pipeline's operator, registered in the Netherlands, said late last month that the EU sanctions of September 18 led to the early revocation of the export license.

"This (license revocation) did not pose an immediate threat to supplies, but in the long run the situation would not be encouraging. I have consulted several times with the Dutch energy minister ... and informed yesterday that the Dutch authorities have returned the export license to the company. This was confirmed by Gazprom," Szijjarto said, as broadcast on his social networks.

