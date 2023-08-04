Open Menu

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty To Charges In $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice Dept.

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published August 04, 2023 | 12:10 AM

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice Dept.

WASHINGTON (UrduPoint News / Sputnik - 04th August, 2023) Dual US-Russian citizen Ilya Lichtenstein and his wife Heather Morgan pleaded guilty to charges involving a $4.5 billion cryptocurrency scheme, the US Justice Department said on Thursday.

Last month, according to court documents, Lichtenstein and Morgan reached a plea deal with prosecutors to settle charges, but details of that deal were not publicly disclosed and attorneys involved in the case declined to provide comment to Sputnik about it.

"A married couple from New York City pleaded guilty today to money laundering conspiracies arising from the hack and theft of approximately 120,000 bitcoin from Bitfinex, a global cryptocurrency exchange," the Justice Department said in a press release.

The release said Lichtenstein pleaded guilty to conspiracy to commit money laundering, which carries a maximum penalty of 20 years in prison. Morgan pleaded guilty to one count of money laundering conspiracy and one count of conspiracy to defraud the United States, each of which carries a maximum penalty of five years in prison, the release added.

The Justice Department did not provide a sentencing date for Lichtenstein and Morgan.

Lichtenstein was born in Russia and emigrated with his family to the United States as a child to avoid religious persecution. Russian Consul General Sergey Ovsyannikov told Sputnik that Lichtenstein has not attempted to contact the Russian Consulate for assistance.

Related Topics

Exchange Russia Married Wife Bitcoin New York United States Cryptocurrency Money Family From Billion Court

Recent Stories

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5 ..

Lichtenstein, Wife Plead Guilty to Charges in $4.5Bln Crypto Scheme - Justice De ..

22 minutes ago
 US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Pa ..

US Mulls Placing Armed Troops on Civilian Ships Passing Through Strait of Hormuz ..

22 minutes ago
 Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military O ..

Senegal Planning to Partake in Possible Military Operation of ECOWAS in Niger - ..

22 minutes ago
 Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj ..

Senate body unanimously passes Ruet-e-Hilal, Hajj & Umrah Regulation Bills, 2023 ..

22 minutes ago
 Climate change, population growth, urbanization, p ..

Climate change, population growth, urbanization, placing strains on freshwater s ..

24 minutes ago
 Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusiv ..

Govt's responsibility to make environment inclusive for differently-abled people ..

24 minutes ago
Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month go ..

Public welfare projects mainstay of my 15-month govt: PM

24 minutes ago
 Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Ag ..

Oil Rally Likely to Run Into 6th Week as Saudis Again Add to Production Cuts

24 minutes ago
 All parties expected to play role in strengthening ..

All parties expected to play role in strengthening LG system: Minister for Law a ..

40 minutes ago
 Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing re ..

Building high-quality infrastructure, enhancing regional integration priorities ..

42 minutes ago
 Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over ..

Tunisian Border Guards Suppress Rebellion by Over 150 Rescued Migrants - Nationa ..

21 minutes ago
 UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strif ..

UN raises alarm on escalating food crisis in strife-torn Sudan

21 minutes ago

More Stories From World